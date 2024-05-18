Former Angels Infielder Placed Bets With Ippei Mizuhara's Bookie: Report
Former Angels infielder David Fletcher reportedly placed sports bets with the same Southern California bookie that Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara. Tisha Thompson of ESPN reported the news of the bets with Mathew Bowyer.
In the report, Thompson states that Fletcher didn't bet on baseball. Under MLB rules, players are allowed to place bets as long as it isn't on baseball. However, the rules prohibit them from placing bets with bookmakers such as Bowyer.
Back in March, Fletcher said that he had met Bowyer and was present when Mizuhara first met Bowyer but had never placed a bet with the bookmaker. With this new information, Fletcher will now be subject to punishment by MLB at the commissioner's discretion.
Fletcher was traded to the Atlanta Braves this past offseason and has been playing with the Braves Triple-A affiliate. He was teammates with Ohtani during his time with the Angels and was one of the closest people to the superstar.
So far this season, he has .250 with two runs batted in over eight at-bats with the Braves. It remains to be seen what will come from these reports but Fletcher could be in for some trouble.
More Angels: Angels' Latest Motivational Tool: Having Pitchers Face Themselves