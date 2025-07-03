Former Angels Infielder Signs With AL Powerhouse
Former Los Angeles Angels infielder Nicky Lopez is signing a minor league deal with the New York Yankees, per MLB insider Robert Murray.
Lopez spent part of the 2025 season with the Halos, but was designated for assignment in April. The Angels signed Lopez to a one-year, $850,000 contract ahead of Opening Day.
The arrival of Lopez meant the Halos had more depth in the absence of shortstop Zach Neto, who began the season on the injured list as he recovered from offseason shoulder surgery.
“He can play all over the field,” general manager Perry Minasian said after signing Lopez. “He came in and he brought gloves for every position outside of catcher. We said, ‘We gotta get you a catcher’s mitt.’
“He was somebody that was attractive in the sense that he knows how to play the game, and play depending on the scoreboard and the situation.”
Once Neto returned to the lineup, the Angels DFA'd Lopez.
The veteran spent spring training with the Chicago Cubs prior to inking a deal with the Halos. After clearing waivers and electing free agency, Lopez returned to Chicago on Major League deal.
The Cubs DFA'd Lopez in May, and the veteran then signed a minor league contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Lopez was a Gold Glove finalist in 2024, and will hope to work his way to the big league team with his latest team, the Yankees.
