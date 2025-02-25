Former Angels Longtime Pitcher Signs $5 Million Deal With NL Club
Longtime Los Angeles Angels starter Andrew Heaney is starting the next chapter of his career in the National League East.
Heaney agreed to a one-year, $5.25 million deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates and has reported to spring training to begin his 12th major league season.
“I’m excited,” Heaney said. “It’s been a whirlwind just kinda getting here, trying to get settled, get everything taken care of, meet the guys, get ready [and] get out on the field. I know I’m a little behind, so I’m just ready to do what I do best and get on the field.”
Heaney has been prone to the long ball in his career but the Pirates are hoping the dimensions of PNC Park will help improve those numbers.
Last season, Heaney allowed 23 home runs, but Baseball Savant suggests that only 18 of those would have cleared the fence at PNC Park. Looking back to 2021, just 74 of the 89 home runs Heaney allowed would have been homers in Pittsburgh.
More news: Angels Free Agent Foregoes Retirement, Signs With AL West Rival
Originally selected by the Miami Marlins as the No. 9 overall pick in the 2012 draft, Heaney was first acquired by the Los Angeles Dodgers in a seven-player trade in December 2014. However, he was quickly traded to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for veteran second baseman Howie Kendrick.
Heaney went on to spend parts of seven seasons with the Angels, posting a 4.51 ERA across 102 starts.
Heaney finished the 2024 season with a 5-14 record and a 4.28 ERA in 32 games (31 starts) for Texas, logging 160 innings. He made 34 appearances, including 28 starts, for the World Series-winning Rangers in 2023.
More news: Angels Free Agent Pitcher, Ex-All-Star Signs With AL Contender
Heaney played a key role in the Rangers' 2023 World Series championship, delivering five innings of one-run ball in Game 4 of the series.
Over the past two years with the Rangers, he logged 307.1 innings, recording a 4.22 ERA, striking out 310 batters, and walking 101. His most impressive season came in 2022 with the Dodgers, where he posted a 3.10 ERA and set a career-high by striking out 35.5 percent of hitters in 72.2 innings.
The 33-year-old Heaney has a career record of 51-62 with a 4.45 ERA over 11 seasons. He spent the last two years with the Rangers, earning a career-high 10 wins in 2023 and contributing to their first World Series title. He has also been nominated twice for the Roberto Clemente Award.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.