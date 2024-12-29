Former Angels MVP Shohei Ohtani Makes Massive Announcement
Shohei Ohtani had an incredible first year with the Los Angeles Dodgers, as hard as that may be to read for Halos fans. From World Series champion to National League MVP, Ohtani had one of the best seasons in baseball history.
However, just a few days before the new year, Ohtani made an announcement that will make even Angels fans happy for the superstar. Ohtani and his wife, Mamiko, are expecting their first child, the star announced on his social media.
The post included a picture of Ohtani's dog, Decoy, a pink onesie, baby shoes, and a sonogram.
"Can't wait for the little rookie to join our family soon," Ohtani wrote on Instagram.
While Ohtani has quite the professional resume, he can now add a new achievement to his personal one: Dad.
After spending the first six seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani joined the Dodgers and assumed the role of designated hitter for the team as he recovered from Tommy John surgery.
Ohtani's first season with the Dodgers included career-highs in home runs, hits, runs scored, runs batted in, doubles, and stolen bases. His stellar offensive performance helped Ohtani open the 50 home runs, 50 stolen bases club.
During Ohtani's first trip to the postseason, he was able to help the Dodgers win their eighth World Series title and his first ring. Ohtani became the first exclusive designated hitter to win the MVP award. He also tied Angels superstar Mike Trout in MVP awards, since both players now have three each.
Trout won the accolade in 2014, 2016, and 2019 while Ohtani won the award in 2021, 2023, and now 2024. Trout's third MVP award also marked his seventh top-two finish in AL MVP voting.
Trout is the only player to earn seven top-two finishes in an eight-season span. He is tied with baseball legends Albert Pujols and Stan Musial for the second-most top-two MVP finishes. The legendary trio stand behind only Barry Bonds, who has nine top-two finishes throughout his career.
Heading into 2025, Ohtani hopes to win another ring while also making his two-way debut for the Dodgers next season. Trout will look to stay healthy for a full season and help a revamped Halos team reach the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
However, next season will be different for Ohtani since he will have a new addition to his family.
