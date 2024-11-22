Former Angels No. 1 Prospect Who Hasn't Panned Out Signs With Rising AL Club
The Detroit Tigers have brought in former Los Angeles Angels infielder/outfielder Jahmai Jones on a minor league contract, per the MLB.com transaction log.
Jones will join the team with an invitation to major league spring training and could earn $810,000 if he secures a spot on the major league roster.
Jones, 27, was once the No. 1 prospect in the Angels organization, but has yet to secure consistent playing time in the majors, despite strong performances in the minors. He spent most of the 2024 season with the Yankees, who claimed him off waivers from the Brewers in February. However, having used up all his option years, Jones was required to stay on the Yankees roster.
During his four months with New York, Jones received limited opportunities, logging just 47 plate appearances before being outrighted in early August. His major league track record remains underwhelming, with a .198/.257/.278 batting line across 137 plate appearances over four seasons.
After his outright assignment, Jones thrived at the Triple-A level, slashing .304/.390/.490 over 34 games for a 131 wRC+. Over the past two years, he has posted an impressive .276/.408/.471 line across 564 Triple-A plate appearances, showcasing his potential for contributing at higher levels if given the opportunity.
Jones could carve out a role as a right-handed complement to the team's roster, offering versatility with his ability to play multiple positions. Should he secure a spot, he comes with the advantage of being out of options but still having less than a year of MLB service time. This makes him a cost-effective player who could be retained for several seasons.
Drafted by the Angels in the second round of the 2015 MLB Draft, Jones quickly garnered attention as a top 100 prospect in subsequent years. Though significant time has passed since his prospect peak, Jones remains relatively young and has consistently delivered strong performances in the minors, keeping him on the radar as a potential contributor.