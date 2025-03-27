Former Angels Outfielder Breaks Silence After Shocking Release From Team
The Los Angeles Angeles shockingly released outfielder Mickey Moniak on Tuesday. The former first-round pick took to social media to make his first comments since leaving Anaheim.
"To my teammates. I love you," Moniak wrote. "To the fans. I love you. Been fun getting to live out my dream in Southern California. On to the next."
Moniak has split his five-year Major League career between the Philadelphia Phillies and Angels, but he will begin a new chapter with the Colorado Rockies.
A day after being released by the Halos, Moniak signed a one-year, $1.25 million contract with the Rockies.
The center fielder experienced a dip in his offensive numbers last season as he slashed .219/.266/.380 over 418 plate appearances.
Moniak was far more productive for the Angels in 2023 when he recorded a .280/.307/.495 slash line with 14 homers in 85 games. However, he recorded a 35 percent strikeout rate.
The position change for Mike Trout signaled Moniak and Jo Adell would get a chance to split time in center field. However, both Moniak and Adell did not perform well this spring.
Angeles manager Ron Washington previously said he wanted Moniak to change his approach at the plate.
“We would like to see him get more consistent with using the opposite field,”Washington said of Moniak. “Not that we want him to become an opposite-field hitter, but if they decide they’re not going to keep the ball close to him, he’s got to be able to use the other part to get the ball where he likes it.”
Nevertheless, it appears the Angels chose to stick with Adell and cut some of their payroll by releasing Moniak.
