Former Angels Outfielder Seen Training As a Pitcher In New Video
Former Los Angeles Angels outfielder Brett Phillips was released from his minor league deal with the Chicago White Sox in early May. Could he be making a comeback in a new position?
A video surfaced on his personal Instagram Thursday showing Phillips working out as a pitcher.
This isn't the first time Phillips has pitched. He has five major league appearances on the mound with a career earned-run average of 15.19. He only entered games that were already out of hand, giving up a combined nine earned runs on 12 hits and five walks across 5.1 innings.
His pitching appearances were always memorable. Here are some of the highlights:
While his appearances were comical, he did unleash a 94-mph fastball against the Toronto Blue Jays once, which might have inspired him to really dive into becoming a pitcher.
Regardless of what happens with his pitching career in the future, Phillips' journey should be fun to watch.
In 2023 with the Angels, Phillips batted .175, with a .268 on-base percentage and a .333 slugging percentage. He saw time at all three outfield positions (and the mound), hit three home runs and stole three bases in 39 games.
In addiition to his 39 games with the Angels, Phillips also played 66 games at Triple-A Salt Lake, where he batted .230 with a .352 OBP.