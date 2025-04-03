Former Angels Outfielder Takes Massive Shot at Halos After Joining AL West Rival
A former outfielder on the Los Angeles Angels recently made comments that do not paint his former team in the best light.
Current Texas Rangers outfielder Kevin Pillar spoke to Kennedi Landry of MLB.com about how he was expected to retire at the end of 2024, but then inked a minor league deal in Texas that turned into an Opening Day Roster spot.
Pillar spent time with two of the least-winningest teams in the league last season as the Halos lost a franchise record 99 games, and the Chicago White Sox finished with the most losses in MLB since 1900, at 121. The veteran only played 17 games in Chicago versus 83 in L.A.
This may have been why he signed with the 2023 champions of the baseball world.
"I wanted to be on a winning team," said Pillar. "Baseball is already really difficult. It's even more difficult when you feel like the only thing you're really playing for is yourself. You tend to put a lot of unnecessary pressure on performance when you know, ultimately, the outcome is probably going to be a loss."
It was no secret that the Angels, and briefly the White Sox, were the reason for so much of his strife when Pillar was playing, but the 36-year-old also spoke on what it is like to be with a contending franchise.
"You try to control things you control, and a lot of that is your individual performance," Pillar said. "When you come into a place like this where the expectation is to win every single day, the focus on you becomes way less. I think for me, that's a perfect place for me to be as I just go out and do my job, be one of nine guys and not be so concerned about what I did, but how I can help this team win a game."
At least for this season, the Halos are desperately trying to get back into the contending conversation. Their new offseason additions are already making an impact, and a healthy Mike Trout showed he is ready to do some damage on opposing hitters as he struck his first dinger of 2025 Wednesday afternoon.
