Former Angels Pitcher Acquired in Blockbuster Trade Announces Retirement
Former Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Dylan Bundy has announced his retirement from the league. Bundy made his announcement on Sunday, revealing his decision in an interview with Baltimore Orioles reporter Roch Kubatko.
Robert Sobus of WBAL Radio shared the news via Twitter.
Bundy played seven seasons in the major leagues, and two of those seasons were with the Angels from 2020-21. Bundy became a Halo in a Dec. 2019 trade. The Halos acquired Bundy in exchange for Isaac Mattson, Zach Peek, Kyle Bradish, and Kyle Brnovich.
His time as a Halo was a bit rocky. He recorded an 8-12 record with a 4.89 ERA, 156 strikeouts, 92 ERA+, and a 1.22 WHIP in 156.1 innings and 34 games with 30 starts. Prior to his time in Anaheim, he was with the Orioles from 2012-19. However, he only played for five seasons in Baltimore as he was recovering from Tommy John surgery, among other significant injuries.
After two years in SoCal, he left for the Minnesota Twins in Dec. 2021. Bundy holds a career 54-65 record with a 4.74 ERA and 850 strikeouts in 190 games. Bundy is 31 years old and hails from Tulsa, Oklahoma.