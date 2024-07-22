Former Angels Pitcher, Designated For Assignment By New Team, Goes Back to Minors
Former Los Angeles Angels left-handed pitcher Kolton Ingram was been out-righted to the minors by the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, per MLB transactions.
A former 37th-round pick, Ingram signed a minor league contract with the Angels in Jan. 2021.
In his first season in the Angels' minor league system, Ingram worked up to the Angels Double-A team, the Rocket City Trash Pandas.
Ingram moved up to Triple-A Salt Lake in 2023, alternating between the Angels, Double-A, and Triple-A during the season.
In 22 games with Salt Lake in 2023, Ingram went 2-3 with a 3.21 ERA and 39 strikeouts. He also made five appearances in the major leagues, posting an 8.44 ERA and seven strikeouts.
Ingram's numbers were not quite as bad as his 8.44 ERA suggests.
The left-hander had a rough first appearance during his June 17 debut, allowing three earned runs in 0.1 innings pitched.
After that, Ingram didn't gave up more than one earned run in his next four games.
Following the 2023 season, Ingram was designated for assignment by the Angels on Jan. 24 when the team signed Aaron Hicks.
Ingram was claimed by the Detroit Tigers on Feb. 5, but was designated for assignment again and ended up getting picked up by the New York Mets on Feb. 25.
Ingram was later designated for assignment by the Mets, and spent brief stints with the Texas Rangers and St. Louis Cardinals before he was claimed off of waivers by the Giants on July 2.
Fifteen days later, Ingram was out-righted to Triple-A Sacramento River Cats.