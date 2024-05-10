Former Angels Pitcher DFA'd By AL West Rival Joins NL Squad
The St. Louis Cardinals claimed former Los Angeles Angels pitcher Kolton Ingram off waivers from the Texas Rangers and sent him to Triple-A Memphis on Friday, according to John Denton of MLB.com.
This is the fourth time Ingram has been claimed off waivers this year.
The 27-year-old seems to be caught in a tough spot where he is good enough to attract interest but not good enough to stick around. He has continually been bumped off rosters starting with the Angels in January when they signed Aaron Hicks. He has also been designated for assignment by the Detroit Tigers, New York Mets, and now, the Rangers.
Because he has been so busy on the transaction page, he’s only been able to throw seven Triple-A innings this year with a 5.14 earned run average. Last year, he had a 2.95 ERA in 61 minor league innings, split between Double-A and Triple-A.
The Columbus, Ga., native was selected in the 37th round of the 2019 draft by the Detroit Tigers out of Columbus State. However, he made his major league debut with the Angels last year, tossing 5.1 innings and allowing five earned runs.
He has appeared in 152 minor league games throughout his career and has a record of 12-8 with an ERA of 3.24.