Former Angels Pitcher Goes Back to Minors After DFA
The Marlins sent right-handed pitcher Matt Andriese outright to Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday, according to the MLB.com transactions log. This move confirms that he cleared waivers following his designation for assignment on Sunday. Andriese could opt for free agency, but accepted an outright assignment with the Marlins earlier this year, according to MLBTradeRumors.com.
Andriese signed a minor league contract with the Marlins on Nov. 29 and has spent a majority of his time this season in Jacksonville. During his time there, he made 13 appearances, tallying a 2-4 record. He pitched a 4.78 ERA with 22 strikeouts and 12 walks. He has a 1.63 WHIP.
Since joining Miami, Andriese has been called up to the major league roster twice, but both were for short periods of time. He has made four appearances on the big league stage. Across six innings with the Marlins, Andriese has posted a 6.00 ERA with seven strikeouts and one walk, allowing seven hits and five runs.
It has been a few years since Andriese was associated with the Angels. He was part of their starting rotation in 2020 and made 16 appearances that season. Andriese posted a 2-4 record with a 4.50 ERA, accumulating 33 strikeouts and 11 walks across 32 innings before joining the Boston Red Sox. He has played for the Rays, Diamondbacks, and Mariners in addition to his stints with the Marlins, Red Sox, and Angels.
Andriese’s major league career includes a total of 221 appearances and 515 innings from 2015-24 — a lot of experience at the major league level. His relience suggests a strong chance he can make his return to the big leagues.