Former Angels Pitcher Signs $7 Million Deal With AL Contender
Former Los Angeles Angels starter Michael Lorenzen has reportedly reunited with the Kansas City Royals on a one-year deal worth a guaranteed $7 million with a mutual contract option for 2026, according to Anne Rogers of MLB.com.
Rogers reported the deal on Monday night, and it is pending a physical.
Lorenzen will earn $5.5 million this season as a member of the Royals’ pitching staff. His contract includes a mutual option worth $12 million for the following season, with a $1.5 million buyout if the club opts out. The deal also contains performance-based incentives.
The right-hander played one season with the Angels and appeared in 18 games.
Lorenzen began his career in 2015 with the Reds as a two-way player and transitioned to a swingman role. In 2022, he became a full-time starter with the Angels.
More news: Yusei Kikuchi Makes Major Announcement Ahead of First Season With Angels
Lorenzen’s 2024 season capped off a strong stretch in his career, posting a 3.31 ERA over 130.1 innings. Starting 24 of his 26 appearances, it marked his third consecutive solid year since transitioning to a full-time starter. In previous seasons, he registered a 4.24 ERA in 2022 with the Angels and a 4.18 ERA between the Tigers and Phillies in 2023.
Lorenzen was the perfect fit for the Royals when they acquired him last season to bolster their rotation. After a brief stint with the Rangers, where he posted a 1.57 ERA in 28.2 innings, Lorenzen’s overall 2024 performance across both teams totaled 130.1 innings and a solid 3.31 ERA. He missed some time with a hamstring strain.
With Brady Singer’s trade to Cincinnati, the Royals have an opening in their rotation. Lorenzen enters spring training as a favorite for one of the final two spots, competing with Alec Marsh, Kris Bubic, and Kyle Wright.
Lorenzen, now 33, secured a deal early in the offseason, earning a slight pay increase from the previous year. This is his first offseason with the same team since his early days in the Reds’ bullpen, as he will remain with the organization he finished last season with, providing stability for the first time in years.
The Royals’ bullpen, heavy on lefties, also has a need for a reliable right-handed pitcher. Lorenzen could earn up to $1.5 million in innings-pitched incentives or an additional $1 million if he makes 40 appearances out of the bullpen.