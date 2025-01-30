Former Angels Pitcher Signs With Major AL West Rival
The Texas Rangers have signed former Los Angeles Angels reliever Jesse Chavez, the team announced this week.
Chavez will be in big league camp as a non-roster invitee and will see his career come full-circle as he returns to the team that selected him in the 42nd round of the 2002 amateur draft.
In a brief stint with the Angels during the 2022 season, Chavez appeared in 11 games and gave up 12 runs on 15 hits. The Halos parted ways with him when his earned run average was 7.59.
The 41-year-old made his Major League Baseball debut in 2008 and has played every season since, representing nine different teams, including multiple stints with several of them.
However, he didn't make his debut with the Rangers. Texas traded Chavez to Pittsburgh in 2006 which is where he began his storied MLB career.
Chavez later returned to the Rangers in 2018, though he was traded to the Cubs that summer. By 2019, he rejoined Texas again on a two-year deal.
From 2018 to 2020, Chavez went 6-6 with a 4.58 ERA in 96 games, including nine starts, for the Rangers. He originally joined Texas as a free agent before the 2018 season, was traded to the Cubs later that year, and then re-signed with the Rangers before the 2019 season.
Despite his age, Chavez has shown he can still get major league hitters out. In 2024, he pitched 63.1 innings over 46 appearances with Atlanta, posting a 3.13 earned run average.
But, his performance may have benefited from some luck, as his 20.8 percent strikeout rate was below average. His .279 batting average on balls in play and 80.3 percent strand rate were favorable, which is why his 4.43 FIP and 3.81 SIERA were higher than his ERA.
Chavez posted a 2-2 record with a 3.13 ERA in 46 appearances for Atlanta last season. Over his 17-year career, spanning nine teams, he has accumulated a 51-65 record and a 4.25 ERA in 653 games, including 85 starts. Notably, he was part of the Braves' World Series-winning team in 2021.
A 17-year MLB veteran from San Gabriel, Calif., Chavez has compiled a 51-65 record, nine saves, a 4.24 ERA (534 earned runs in 1,134.0 innings), and 1,036 strikeouts in 653 major league appearances (85 starts).
He has played for Pittsburgh (2008-09), Atlanta (2010, 2021-24), Kansas City (2010-11), Toronto (2012, 2016), Oakland (2012-15), the Los Angeles Dodgers (2016), the Los Angeles Angels (2017, 2022), Texas (2018-20), and the Chicago Cubs (2018, 2022).