Former Angels Prospect Dealt in Blockbuster Trade Wins Major Award
Former Los Angeles Angels prospect Edgar Quero continues to make a splash in the minor leagues, now with the Chicago White Sox's Double-A Birmingham affiliate.
Quero was named the Southern League Player of the Week on Monday. The catcher has been phenomenal to begin the month of June, with multiple hits in every game so far this month. He's slashed .586/.657/1.000 with three home runs and six RBIs. On the season, he's slashed .273/.367/.471 with 10 home runs and 42 RBIs.
Quero originally signed with the Angels in 2021, beginning his career with the rookie-level Angels minor league squad before rising to Single-A.
Quero shined at that level in the California League with the Inland Empire 66ers. He slashed .312/.435/.530 with 17 home runs and 75 RBIs for the 66ers in 2022, and was named the California League MVP and Postseason MVP.
In 2023, Quero moved up to Double-A with the Rocket City Trash Pandas. There, he slashed .246/.386/.332 with three home runs and 35 RBIs before he was part of the blockbuster trade that sent him and left-hander Ky Bush to the White Sox in exchange for right-handers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López.
Quero finished the 2023 season with the White Sox's Double-A affiliate, slashing .277/.366/393 for three home runs and 22 RBIs.