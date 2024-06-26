Former Angels Reliever Designated For Assignment By AL East Club
Former Los Angeles Angels reliever Chris Devenski has been designated for assignment by the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Rays announced the move Tuesday morning:
The decision to move on from Devenski comes after his Monday outing, in which he gave up two earned runs on one hit in two-thirds of an inning. The right-handed reliever holds a 6.75 ERA in 19 appearances in 2024. If Devenski passes through waivers unclaimed, he can become a free agent or perhaps return to the Rays on a minor-league deal.
The 33-year-old joined the Rays in Aug. 2023 after spending half a season with the Los Angeles Angels. In Nov. 2022, Devenski signed a one-year minor league contract with the Halos. He started in Triple-A but was eventually selected to the active roster in late April. He appeared in 29 games and went 3-2 with 33 strikeouts, and 89 ERA+, 4.12 FIP, and a 1.18 WHIP in 33.2 innings.
The Cerritos native spent only a couple months with his hometown team, and now he will likely be on the open market to find a new team to land with. Devenski is a one-time All-Star with a 3.98 ERA, a 27-22 record, and a 2.9 WAR in 303 games.
The Chicago White Sox drafted Devenski in the 25th round of the 2011 MLB June Amateur Draft from California State Fullerton.