Former Angels Reliever Designated for Assignment Yet Again by NL Squad
Former Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Kolton Ingram has been designated for assignment by the St. Louis Cardinals. Ingram was DFA'd on Sunday, as a corresponding move for Jacob Bosiokovic getting called up.
It's been a whirlwind of a season for Ingram, who is currently with his fifth team on the year. A 37th-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft by the Detroit Tigers, Ingram signed with the Angels in 2021. Ingram was still with the Angels at the beginning of 2024, before he was claimed off waivers by the Tigers, and later claimed off of waivers by the New York Mets.
He played in the Mets' minor league system in April, before he was claimed off waivers by the Texas Rangers. He was briefly playing for the Rangers in the minor leagues, before he was finally claimed off of waivers by the Cardinals.
During 20 games with three minor league teams this season, Ingram is 3-0 with a 4.26 ERA and 26 strikeouts. Much of this production has come with the Cardinals Triple-A affiliate, playing 14 games with a 3.93 ERA and 23 strikeouts.
In his time with the Angels, Ingram made his MLB debut in 2023. In the major leagues with the Halos, Ingram appeared in five games. He struggled greatly, giving up eight hits, five earned runs, and posting a 8.44 ERA. He primarily spent the 2023 season in the minor leagues, posting a 3.21 ERA with Triple-A Salt Lake.
Now, he'll look for yet another new home.