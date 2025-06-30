Former Angels Reliever Shockingly Cut By Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers designated former Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Luis Garcia for assignment to make room for right-handed pitcher Noah Davis on Sunday.
The Angels received Garcia after the 2018 season from the Philadelphia Phillies, and kept him through 2019. He made 64 appearances that season, posting a 4.35 ERA through 62 innings. After 2019, Garcia declared free agency and signed a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers.
The Angels signed Garcia for a second time after he declared free agency following his 2023 season with the Padres, though he didn't stay for the whole season. The Angels traded Garcia to the Boston Red Sox just before the 2023 deadline for Matthew Lugo, Niko Kavadas, Ryan Zeferjahn and Yeferson Vargas. Zeferjahn and Lugo have both featured for the Angels in MLB this season.
Garcia played in 45 games for the Angels in 2023, posting a 5-1 record and a 3.71 ERA. He had 40 strikeouts in 43.2 innings, and allowed just four home runs during that time.
After the Angels traded him, Garcia had a rough 15 appearances with the Red Sox, posting an 18.22 ERA. He allowed as many homers in his 15 games with Boston than he did in his 45 games with L.A.
Before the Dodgers designated him for assignment, Garcia had featured in 28 games, posting a 5.27 ERA through 27.1 innings. He had returned from his stay on the 15-day injured list with a right adductor strain just three days prior. He made two appearances between his reinstatement and his designation for assignment.
The Angels have used their return from the Garcia trade to set themselves up for this season, and are currently pushing for a playoff spot. The Angels are one game under .500 and just two games back from the final AL Wild Card spot. They'll look to close the gap between themselves and the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday, when they begin a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves at 4:15 p.m.
