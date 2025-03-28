Former Angels Reliever Signs With AL West Rival
Former Los Angeles Angels reliever Hunter Strickland re-signed with the Texas Rangers on a minor league contract after being released by the team just days prior. He will likely start the season with Triple-A Round Rock, but could be one of the first callups when the Rangers need an arm.
“The offseason drug on for me, but this is a place that I felt like home, even though I’ve never been here, obviously,” Strickland said, via MLB.com. “I think [the familiarity] is huge. I think [Chris Young] and Boch have done a tremendous job with the guys that I've seen. Obviously, I've only been here a couple of days, but they've got a lot of good things in here. It doesn't seem like any bad attitudes or anything like that. Everybody's professional. It's a little bit of an older group. Everybody just goes about their business and gets the job done.”
The 36-year-old spent last season with the Angels, producing a 3.31 ERA, one save, and 12 holds. He also made a club-leading 72 appearances.
Additionally, Strickland spent part of the 2021 season in Anaheim. The Tampa Bay Rays traded the reliever to the Angels in exchange for cash considerations in May. The right-hander struggled during his Angels tenure, logging a 9.95 ERA in nine appearances for the organization.
The Angels designated Strickland for assignment in June that same season.
Strickland has spent time with the San Francisco Giants, Seattle Mariners, Washington Nationals, New York Mets, Rays, Millwaukee Brewers, Cincinnati Reds, and Angels.
