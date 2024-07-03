Former Angels Reliever Signs With American League West Rival
The Seattle Mariners have signed a former Los Angeles Angels reliever.
Chris Devenski, who was releasedby the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, signed a major league deal with the Mariners on Tuesday. Devenski was designated for assignment last week and was ultimately released by Seattle. It didn't take him long to find a new home.
The 33-year-old posted a horrendous 6.75 ERA in 19 appearances with the Rays before they decided to call it quits on the experiment.
Devenski joined the Rays late in the 2023 season after he was cut loose by the Halos in Aug. 2023. In Nov. 2022, Devenski signed a one-year minor league contract with the Halos. He started in Triple-A but was eventually selected to the active roster in late April. He appeared in 29 games and went 3-2 with 33 strikeouts, an 89 ERA+, 4.12 FIP, and a 1.18 WHIP in 33.2 innings.
The former 771st overall pick in the 2011 MLB Draft by the Chicago White Sox holds a career 3.98 ERA with a 27-22 win-loss record, 415 strikeouts, and a 1.14 WHIP in 400 innings and 303 games. Devenski is a World Series champion, a one-time All-Star, and pitched a combined no-hitter in 2019 as a member of the Houston Astros.