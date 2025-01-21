Former Angels Reliever Signs with Dodgers in Blockbuster Move
Kirby Yates was only with the Los Angeles Angels for one game back in 2017 and it didn't go well.
However, the rest of his career has been All-Star worthy and Tuesday morning marked the next chapter when he reportedly signed a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to USA Today Sports baseball insider Bob Nightengale.
The details of the deal have yet to be confirmed.
Insiders Ken Rosenthal and Jon Heyman also reported something similar to Nightengale's reporting.
"Free-agent reliever Kirby Yates in serious discussions with Dodgers, source tells The Athletic," Rosenthal wrote.
Heyman added: "Superteam Dodgers are moving closer to signing star reliever Kirby Yates, too. Not official yet but looking very likely."
The Dodgers, who also signed left-handed reliever Tanner Scott Sunday morning, were reportedly in discussions with Yates earlier this offseason, according to a report from Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times.
"While they had liked Scott since early in the offseason, they were also evaluating other relievers remaining on the free agent market, including discussions with veteran All-Star right-hander Kirby Yates, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation but not authorized to speak publicly."
While many thought the Dodgers moved on from Yates when they signed Scott, it appears that there was a reason not to pivot away from the right-hander at all. According to Nightengale, the Dodgers might not have Michael Kopech for a month to begin the 2025 season.
Yates appeared in just 11 innings between 2020 and 2022 due to multiple injuries, including Tommy John surgery. Upon returning in 2023, he posted a 3.28 ERA but struggled with a high walk rate of nearly 15 percent
However, Yates bounced back and had an exceptional 2024 season, throwing 61.2 innings with a 1.17 ERA and securing 33 saves for the defending 2023 World Series champion Texas Rangers. He finished 50 games and tallied 85 strikeouts over the year.
The Dodgers have been the most active team in free agency this offseason, making significant moves that include signing Blake Snell, Michael Conforto, Roki Sasaki, and Scott.
Los Angeles also brought back key contributors Blake Treinen and Teoscar Hernández, who were both instrumental in the team’s 2024 World Series victory. Additionally, Tommy Edman secured a five-year contract extension, further solidifying the roster.