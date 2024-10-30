Former Angels Reliever Signs With NL Powerhouse on Minor League Deal
Even though October’s still going, the New York Mets are already getting a jumpstart on revamping their bullpen.
They’ve reportedly locked in a minor league deal with former Los Angeles Angels right-handed reliever Chris Devenski, and he’s been invited to spring training.
The Mets haven’t officially confirmed it yet, but this marks their first move of the offseason.
While big-league free agency doesn’t kick off until after the World Series, teams can still sign players who just declared for minor league free agency.
One of those available was Devenski, a 33-year-old right-hander with nine big league seasons under his belt and a career 3.98 ERA over 400 innings.
The veteran has experienced a rollercoaster career and just wrapped up a tough season. The Rays signed him to a one-year contract with a $1.1 million guarantee after they saw enough promise in him late in 2023. He joined Tampa Bay after being released by the Angels and made an impression with a 2.08 ERA in his nine outings, prompting the Rays to bring him back for another stint.
Unfortunately, it didn't work out for either party this season. Devenski tossed 26.2 innings for the Rays in 2024 but with a 6.75 ERA.
Devenski was part of the Astros’ 2017 World Series-winning squad and pitched in five of the seven games, even taking the win in Game 2.
Devenski’s signing is probably just the beginning, as the Mets aim to bolster a bullpen that finished 17th in the league for ERA. With Phil Maton, Ryne Stanek, Drew Smith, Brooks Raley, and Adam Ottavino all eligible for free agency once the World Series wraps up, the Mets’ bullpen options are looking pretty slim aside from closer Edwin Díaz.
Since having elbow surgery in 2020, Devenski has faced challenges in getting back to form at the major league level. After being released by Tampa Bay, he joined the Mariners and turned things around, recording a solid 2.35 ERA in 23 appearances at Triple-A Tacoma.
Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns knows Devenski well, as they both spent time together in Houston from 2012-15.
Last year, Stearns successfully brought in several relievers on minor league contracts, with lefty Danny Young being a standout contributor. It looks like he’ll take a similar approach this offseason to build up the bullpen for 2025.