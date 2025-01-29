Former Angels Top Prospect Pitcher Signs With MLB’s Worst Team
Former Los Angeles Angels right-hander Chris Rodriguez has reportedly agreed to terms with the Chicago White Sox, according to Jared Tims of Talkin' Halos.
Rodriguez spent the entire 2022 and 2023 seasons on the injured list following shoulder surgery.
The right-hander only appeared in 15 games with the Angels back in 2021, making two starts and finishing the season 2-1 with an earned run average of 3.64. His 11.2 percent walk rate raised concerns but he offset it with an impressive 54.7 percent groundball rate.
Rodriguez was a highly promising young pitcher known for his high-velocity fastball and sharp curve. Heading into the 2021 season, Baseball America ranked him as the No. 3 prospect in the Angels' system, praising his “wicked stuff” and "tantalizing four-pitch mix."
Even with his promising talent, health issues have always plagued him. He missed all of 2018 and most of 2019 due to back injuries, and in 2021, shoulder problems emerged.
Rodriguez required capsule repair surgery, which cut his rookie season short, and he has not pitched in a major league game since. In addition to his lengthy shoulder rehab, he faced another setback in 2023 related to his back, according to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register.
More news: Angels Linked to Former Yankees, Dodgers $26M Outfielder in Free Agency
Arizona picked Rodriguez up ahead of last season but he did not appear in a game for the Diamondbacks.
The last time Rodriguez broke spring training with a big league club was with the Angels in 2021. Joe Maddon was the manager at the time and the then-22-year-old pitcher blacked out from excitement when he received the news.
“Once he said I made the team, I completely blacked out,” Rodriguez said. “It was one of those things where he said you made the team and kept on talking, and I could only hear a little bit. All I could think was, ‘Holy crap!’"
It was surprising because Rodriguez hadn't pitched above Single-A. The inexperience didn't bother Maddon. Rodriguez entered the season fearless and ready to take the mound in any situation.
“The way I’m wired is, as soon as I step on the mound, I don’t care who you are, I’m gonna come at you,” Rodriguez said. “And if you hit a home run off me, I’m gonna tip my cap and come at you again with all I’ve got.”
If the White Sox get that version of Rodriguez, they will have a competitive arm in the rotation to help win games.