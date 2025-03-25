Former Angels Utility Man Released by MLB's Worst Team
Former Los Angeles Angels utility man Brandon Drury was released by the Chicago White Sox over the weekend. The 32-year-old is coming off a 2024 season where he slashed just .169/.242/.228 in 97 games with the Halos.
Drury signed a minor league deal with the White Sox just last month, but his Chicago tenure quickly concluded. The infielder recently sustained a fracture in his left thumb, which prevented him from starting the season healthy.
Drury spent the past two seasons with Anaheim. He signed a two-year, $17 million contact with the Angels after a strong showing the year prior.
In 2023, Drury slashed .262/.306/.497 with 26 home runs and 83 RBIs in 125 games. That season he was second behind Shohei Ohtani in plate appearances, home runs, runs scored, and RBIs for the Halos.
In 2024, Drury's numbers dropped significantly as he recorded a .169/.242/.228 slash line with four home runs and 15 RBIs. He attributes his poor performance to injuries.
At the conclusion of the 2024 campaign, Drury became a free agent along with Matt Moore, Hunter Strickland, and Kevin Pillar.
Drury's best season came in 2022 when he slugged 28 home runs and brought in 87 RBIs. His performance earned him the first and only Silver Slugger Award of his career.
The Atlanta Braves selected Drury in the 13th round of the 2010 MLB Draft. He didn't make his MLB debut until the 2015 season with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Throughout a 10-year Major League career, Drury has spent time with the Diamondbacks, New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets, Cincinnati Reds, San Diego Padres, and Angels.
