Former Angels Utility Man Signs MiLB Deal With NL Team
Former Los Angeles Angels infielder Jake Lamb has found a new home. According to MLB.com transaction reports, Lamb has signed a minor league deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Lamb signed a minor league deal with Pittsburgh on Friday and was assigned to Triple-A Indianapolis. The 33-year-old opted out of his minor league contract with the Pirates on June 18 but rejoined the organization a little over a week later. In his time in Triple-A prior to the opt-out, he posted a .796 OPS in 234 plate appearances.
The Pirates are the former All-Star's 10th team in his career, which spans 11 years. After spending seven years in Arizona, Lamb has joined nine other organizations in four seasons, one of which includes the Angels.
Lamb signed a minor league deal with the Angels after the 2022 season and made the Opening Day roster. He played in 18 games for the Halos, where he slashed .216/.259/.353 with a .612 OPS, two home runs, and five RBIs in 54 plate appearances. In June 2023, Lamb was designated for assignment following the promotion of Victor Mederos and was released by the Halos the next day. After his stint with the Haos, Lamb bounced around with the Yankees and now the Pirates.
The former sixth-round draft pick in 2012 is a career .235 hitter with 96 home runs, 342 RBIs, 18 stolen bases, and a .753 OPS in 2,309 at-bats. Lamb will search for his footing once again in Pittsburgh.