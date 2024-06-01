Former Angels Veteran Getting Another MLB Opportunity With Struggling Mets
The New York Mets recalled former Los Angeles Angels infielder José Iglesias in a corresponding move that sent infielder Brett Baty to Triple-A, the club confirmed in a social media post on Friday.
Iglesias has appeared in 1,096 major-league games for six organizations across 11 seasons but told reporters that he "felt like a rookie" standing in the clubhouse before his first big league game in nearly two years.
The slick-fielding shortstop was one of six transactions the Mets announced as their whirlwind of a week comes to a close. New York has lost eight of 10 games and is in the midst of playing 26 games in 27 days.
New York needs middle infield depth since designating Joey Wendle for assignment earlier this month. The Mets also need to find a way to be more competitive — and if that means a roster shakeup, then so be it.
Brett Baty was a top prospect and expected to be part of the Mets' future but has been struggling. He's batting .225 with four home runs and a .628 OPS in 49 games this season.
"Where we were on the schedule, playing a doubleheader the other day and also facing four lefties in the next six games, there wasn't going to be much playing time for Brett," Mets manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters including ESPN. "Not an easy decision, but it's time for him to go down there and continue to get some playing time, continue to get reps, continue to develop. And then he'll be back here. We told him that."
If Iglesias can help the Mets in any way then he should stick around. But if he struggles, there might a tight leash on him because of how disappointing the season has gone.