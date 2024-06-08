How to Watch Angels vs Astros on June 8: Lineups, Pitching Matchups, Predictions and More
The Los Angeles Angels come in off the heels of dropping the opening game of their three-game series to the Houston Astros. Los Angeles holds a record of 24-39 on the year, sitting in last place within the American League West division. Houston comes in with a record of 29-35 on the season, sitting in third place within the AL West. It's a divisional showdown between these two teams in what should be a fun contest.
Can the Angels tie up the series? Or will the Astros claim the series victory?
How to Watch
• Time: 7:07 p.m. PT
• Location: Angel Stadium
• TV: Bally Sports West
• Radio: 830-AM
Odds
• Moneyline: Angels -115 / Astros +100
• Over/under: 8.5
Prediction
The Angels were coming into the first game riding the high of sweeping the San Diego Padres but Houston shut that down very quickly. Los Angeles throws out left-hander Tyler Anderson (5-5, 2.37 ERA) to help them get back on track. The Astros are countering with right-hander Hunter Brown (1-5, 6.18 ERA) to grab the series win.
The Angels haven't been very good this season and more of the same takes place here. The Astros get the edge heading into the matchup.
Astros 7, Angels 3
More
• Anderson hasn't allowed more than one run in each of his four starts. He will look to extend that streak tonight.
• Angels outfielder Kevin Pillar has been on a tear this year, hitting .324 with 7.0 home runs and 26 runs batted in for the season.