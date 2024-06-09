How to Watch Angels vs Astros on June 9: Lineups, Pitching Matchups, Predictions and More
The Los Angeles Angels enter Sunday looking to avoid being swept at home by the Houston Astros. What started as a strong week for the Halos, has quickly turned sour after two games against Houston. The Angels come in with a record of 24-40, sitting in last place within the American League West division. The Astros enter Sunday with a record of 30-35, which is good for third place in the AL West.
Can the Angels avoid being swept? Or will the Astros make a statement on the road?
How to Watch
• Time: 1:07 p.m. PT
• Location: Angel Stadium
• TV: Bally Sports West
• Radio: 830-AM
Odds
• Moneyline: Angels +126 / Astros -149
• Over/under: 8.5
Prediction
The Angels will send left-hander Patrick Sandoval (2-8, 5.00 ERA) to the mound in this contest. Houston counters with ace Justin Verlander (3-2, 3.63 ERA). If the Angels want to grab this win, they'll need to get to Verlander early on. If he settles into a rhythm, it will be curtains for the Halos.
The Angels have struggled all season long and things don't get easier today facing Verlander. Houston completes the sweep on the road.
Astros 6, Angels 3
More
Sandoval has looked better over his last two starts, allowing just three runs in 12 innings. The Angels will need a strong performance from him in this one.