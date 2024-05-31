How to Watch Angels vs Mariners on Friday Night: Lineups, Pitching Matchups, Predictions and More
The Los Angeles Angels, at 21-35, will look to get their season back on track as they head to Seattle for a three-game series against the division-rival Mariners. The Mariners, at 31-27, enter this series in first place in the American League West, nine games ahead of the last place Angels.
How to Watch
- Date: Friday, May 31, 2024
- Time: 7:10 p.m PT
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Television: Apple TV+
It's important to note that this game is exclusively on Apple TV+. It will not be on any local television channels.
Lineups
Here's the lineup the Angels are sending out against right-handed pitcher Bryan Woo:
Here's the lineup the Mariners are sending out against right-handed pitcher José Soriano:
Pitching Matchup
Soriano enters Friday's game with a solid 3.61 ERA. However, the Mariners' Woo has been dominant in his four starts this season, sporting a 1.66 ERA.
Prediction
The Angels have played better, competitive baseball as of late, but haven't been able to get over the hump against good teams. On the flip side, the Mariners have been streaky, going on a four-game losing streak and then a four-game winning streak in their last nine games.
With Woo on the mound, though, expect the Mariners to have the edge and take the first game of the series, 5-3.