Insider Predicts Angels Trade Mike Trout in Blockbuster Salary Dump
Mike Trout holds a full no-trade clause on his current contract, which still has six years and $212.7 million left.
But is his loyalty holding him back?
Back in February, he expressed his desire to stay loyal to the Angels and pursue a championship with them, stating that requesting a trade would be "the easy way out."
However, one baseball insider predicts the Angels might trade their star in an effort to dump his salary.
Trout might be reaching a breaking point after enduring years of rehabbing through losing seasons. After so much time spent with the Angels, he could be ready for a fresh start with a team that has a legitimate shot at winning a championship before he retires.
According to Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report, the biggest obstacle for the Angels could be the teams that would actually be interested in acquiring him.
"What about the Phillies, though? The Angels would need to eat a lot of Trout's remaining contract in any trade negotiation, and especially in one with Philadelphia, which is already staring down the barrel of a roughly $275M payroll in 2025," Miller wrote. "If, however, Los Angeles retains the entirety of Trout's 2025 salary before letting Philly begin to pay its share in 2026 once JT Realmuto and Kyle Schwarber come off the books, the Phillies would be quite interested in adding the 11-time All-Star in hopes of addressing the fact that they pinch-hit for an outfielder six times in a postseason run that lasted just four games."
Maybe nothing has shifted, and Trout, content with his Octobers off and a medical staff that hasn’t been able to keep him or Anthony Rendon healthy, is still more than willing to spend the next six years with the Angels.
Before tearing his meniscus in 2024, Trout played in 29 games for the Angels, posting a .220/.325/.541 line with 10 home runs and 14 RBIs. At one point, he led Major League Baseball in home runs before tearing his meniscus again.