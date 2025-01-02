Insider Provides Massive Update on Angels' Pursuit of 50-Homer Slugger
The Los Angeles Angels are reportedly among the teams interested in signing free agent right-handed slugger Pete Alonso.
The New York Mets free agent has had a quiet offseason thus far, but talks involving the four-time All-Star appear to be picking up.
On Wednesday, The New York Post's Jon Heyman appeared on a Bleacher Report live show where he provided the latest updates on Alonso's free agency. He mentioned the Angels as a possibility as they look to make another big splash this offseason. Heyman said the Angels are "looking" at Alonso, but believes there's a possible gap in the amount of years on the deal.
More news: Former Angels Pitcher Announces Sudden Retirement From MLB
“I do believe Arte Moreno wants to get another big bat in there," Heyman said Wednesday. "And they would move (Nolan) Schanuel out to left field if they were to (sign Alonso)."
However, Heyman did note that he believes the Angels signing outfielder Anthony Santander is "probably a little more likely" at this point.
Nolan Schanuel is currently the Angels first baseman, but he doesn't have much power at one of the most important positions for power in baseball. Last year, in his first full season in MLB, Schanuel hit .250 with 13 home runs and 54 runs batted in across 147 games. He had an OPS of .706 and an OPS+ just above league average at 101.
Alonso, on the other hand, had another strong power year in 2024. The 30-year-old hit .240 with 34 home runs and 88 runs batted in across 162 games. He had an OPS of .788 and an OPS+ well above league average at 123.
Alonso has made three consecutive All-Star Games, and hit at least 40 home runs in both 2022 and 2023. In 2019, he hit a career-high 53 home runs while driving in 120 RBIs during his breakout rookie season.
While a return to the Mets remains a possibility for Alonso, he's looking to get paid. The Mets, while not strapped for cash, just shelled out $765 million to Juan Soto this offseason. The Angels, on the other hand, have more than enough money to spend, and Alonso is the exact type of splash acquisition owner Arte Moreno would like to make.
If not Alonso, though, the Angels are also reportedly showing interest in All-Star outfielder Anthony Santander.
Reports this week said the Angels were the "frontrunners" for Santander along with the Toronto Blue Jays. The lefty slugger is coming off a breakout 2024 season in which he hit .235 with a career-best 44 home runs and 102 runs batted in.
Santander, like Alonso, is 30 years old, and looking for a multi-year, high AAV contract.