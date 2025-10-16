Jose Soriano Receives Major Honor From Angels
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Jose Soriano received an end-of-season award from his teammates. He was voted the Nick Adenhart Pitcher of the Year, cementing his season as the best among the Halos pitching staff.
Soriano was one of the best pitchers on the Angels all season long. He ranked in the 100th percentile for ground ball rate, and his fastball was among the best in the league, ranking in the 90th percentile at an average of 97.3 mph.
The righty posted a 4.26 ERA on the season, pitching 169 innings for Los Angeles. His FIP of 3.73 indicates that he was the recipient of some bad luck.
This season, he was valued at 3.0 WAR, even though his 8.09 strikeouts per nine innings suggest that he doesn't have elite stuff.
“It was a pretty good season, a pretty special one,” Soriano said at the end of hte year.
“Especially because I got the opportunity to almost finish the season, which was one of my main primary goals.
“I think the priority for me is to come in stronger mentally. I think I fight through those bad moments well, but I need to get stronger.”
Soriano's season ended early due to a contusion that landed him on the injured list in mid-September. After the injury news came through, former Angels interim manager Ray Montgomery gave encouraging words on Soriano's season.
“I said, ‘Hey, you have everything to be proud of,’” Montgomery said.
“And now he knows what it’s like to make 31 starts in the big leagues and give us 160-plus innings. Next year, that’ll have a two in front of it. Just so many positives, and he knows what he needs to work on."
Soriano is about to turn 27, and he's already performing at a high level. He has the most immediate pitching upside in the Angels organization and is expected to be a top-of-the-rotation starter for them for the foreseeable future.
If the Angels can add more effective relievers and other starters who can keep the team competitive, Soriano could end up playing a key role in October at some point in Anaheim.
