Kenley Jansen Gets Brutally Honest About Struggles in Angels' Blowout Loss
Kenley Jansen's outing against the Detroit Tigers was terrible, as he gave up six earned runs and six hits in only two-thirds of an inning.
Before his poor performance on Friday, he had been one of the best bullpen arms in baseball. He had not allowed a run in eight games pitched, yielding only five hits and recording eight strikeouts.
Additionally, he had only walked two batters and accumulated six saves.
He generated 0.8 WAR in a blistering start to the season; however, his recent blow-up will undoubtedly be a setback, which he acknowledged after the game.
"Sometimes you stink," Jansen said following his worst performance of the year.
"That's it, and today was one of those days, and we'll move on. We'll take that humble experience and let the game humble you again.
"That's why I love it. That's why it's going to put me back in the gym tomorrow. Just do all my preparation and dedicate even more, and get ready."
The Angels' pitching staff has struggled overall this year, and it seems that the bad pitching bug bit Jansen before he took the mound.
“That’s not me,” Jansen said.
“What you’re seeing out there, that’s definitely not me. It happens. We’re humans. We move on and. I hold myself accountable, and we get back out there stronger than ever.”
Jansen took accountability for his performance, acknowledging that the loss was due to his play.
This type of leadership and accountability earned the team's trust in him to manage the bullpen this season, following the signing of a one-year, $10 million contract.
“It’s definitely frustration for everybody,” Jansen said.
“At the same time, we’ve just got to have positive thoughts and stick together. One game at a time, man. We get in there close, try to win the ball games.
"We fumbled it last couple of days, late in the game. I fumbled it today. So that’s pretty much it, man. I’m gonna be better.”
The Angels have now lost nine out of their last ten games, with the offense unable to match the number of runs that the pitching staff is leaking.
The team started off April well, but the end of the month and the beginning of May are telling a different story for the team.
For the sake of the Angels' season, Jansen cannot be the only player to improve, as the pitching woes are untenable.
