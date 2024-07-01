Key Angels Reliever Begins Minor League Rehab Assignment
Los. Angeles Angels relief pitcher José Quijada has begun his minor league rehab assignment.
On Wednesday, Quijada struck out the side in his first rehab appearance with the Angels' Arizona Complex league affiliate.
It's an excellent sign for Halos and Quijada as he continues down the comeback trail from Tommy John surgery. The southpaw will eventually move on to higher affiliates as he gets his footing from significant surgery. It will be some time before we see Quijada on a big-league mound. If he progresses and looks healthy, the Halos will take that over a rushed comeback.
Quijada has spent most of his career with the Angels, dating back to 2020. The Halos claimed Quijada off waivers prior to the 2020 season. Before he became a Halo, he was with the Miami Marlins, with whom he signed as an international free agent in 2013. Quijada debuted in 2019 and only played one season in Miami before the team designated him for assignment.
In four seasons with the Angels, Quijada has recorded a record of 0-9 with a 4.56 ERA, 104 strikeouts, and a 1.26 WHIP in 84 games and 79 innings. He holds a career 4.89 ERA and a 2-12 record in 118 games.