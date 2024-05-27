Longtime Angels Reliever Signs With Korean Team to Continue Baseball Career
Former Los Angeles Angel right-handed reliever Jaime Barría will continue his baseball career in Korea.
Barría agreed to a contract with the Hanwha Eagles of the KBO League, according to the Korean media:
The Halos signed Barría as an international free agent out of Panama in 2013. After five years rising the minor league ranks of the organization, the Angels finally called him up in 2018. Barría spent the next five years in the majors after debuting at 21 years old.
In parts of six seasons, all with the Halos, Barría collected a 22-32 record with a 4.38 ERA, 351 strikeouts, and a 1.32 WHIP in 462.2 innings and 134 games.
The righty's best season arguably came in his rookie season, when he recorded a 3.41 ERA and 4.58 FIP in 26 starts in Anaheim. However, he was never able to reach new levels, often shuttling between the rotation and the bullpen. Ultimately, Barría was outrighted off the Angels' roster and elected free agency after the 2023 season.
On Dec. 1, Barría signed a minor league deal with the Cleveland Guardians. He appeared in 13 games with the Triple-A Columbus Clippers, where he compiled a 4.81 ERA with 27 strikeouts and a 1.03 WHIP and allowed a .213 average to hitters in 24.1 innings and 13 games with one start.