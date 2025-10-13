Longtime Manager Shockingly Picks Angels Star as Player He Would Start Franchise With
Former MLB manager Bobby Valentine named Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto as the single player in the league he would start a franchise around on the MLB Network Podcast with Matt Vasgersian.
"There's too many, for one, but you know Matty, when you hang around that Angel team as you did a little and as I've done a little, you can't help but fall in love with Zach Neto," said Valentine. "I think he's just scratching the surface of what his numbers could look like. He puts up things in a spectacular way, you know? You've seen what he's done against the best pitchers who he's had to face, and usually it's on the first pitch they throw to him."
Neto had a fantastic third season in MLB with the Angels in 2025, improving upon the breakout 2024 season he had with the Halos. He posted a .793 OPS, and reached the 20 home runs, 20 stolen bases milestone for the second conseuctive season.
More news: Arte Moreno's Top Pick for New Angels Manager is Albert Pujols: Report
The shortstop is just 24 years old, and is already showing promise to be a big star with the Angels. Ray Montgomery, who served as the interim manager of the Angels after Ron Washington stepped down due to health concerns in 2025, believes the best is yet to come from Neto.
“This is a pretty good level if it stayed right here for the rest of his career,”Montgomery said. “It won’t. He’s capable of doing more, and he will. He’s playing shortstop at a high level. He’s an offensive force. He runs the bases great. His IQ is off the charts. Really, it’s up to him.”
Neto has put up consecutive seasons with at least 5.0 bWAR, and despite missing time due to injury, hit three more home runs than in his 2024 campaign in 27 fewer games. The biggest difference betweeen the two seasons for Neto came in a minor swing adjustment, which catapulted his launch angle sweet spot percentage from the fifth percentile to the 83rd, and has taken his power to a whole new level.
More news: Angels' Jo Adell Named MVP of Season By Teammates
With his production this season, the Angels will want to extend Neto as soon as possible. The shortstop is under team control through the 2029 season, however with the way he's been producing, he will only get more expensive for the Halos.
Latest Angels News
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.