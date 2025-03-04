Major Injury Updates on Angels Stars Luis Rengifo, Taylor Ward
The Los Angeles Angels had some concerning injury updates this week.
A star outfielder and key utility man both came down with injuries and were out of Monday's Cactus League matchup with the Colorado Rockies.
Left fielder Taylor Ward has been experiencing knee soreness and is listed as day-to-day while Luis Rengifo was a late scratch in the starting lineup due to hamstring tightness. This cleared the way for Tim Anderson to get the nod at second base in Rengifo's absence.
The Athletic's MLB and Angels insider Sam Blum expects Rengifo and Ward to be back in the lineup very soon, as he reported it should be "in a day or so."
Ward is working to remain healthy this season and keep up his newfound offensive spark that was lit towards the end of the 2024 campaign.
“I think it’s just finding myself and really staying out of my own way,” Ward said. “I think me and (hitting coach) Johnny Washington have really built a good relationship. I think with him being here, he’s going to help me stay on my rails and help limit that dip. Help me stay focused on my daily stuff and everything I’ve been doing in the offseason, and continuing that through the rest of the year.”
Ward occupies a valuable spot as the leadoff hitter and even revealed that he prefers to be in that spot to open up games. In 42 games at the top of the lineup, Ward hit 278/.352/.500 with nine home runs and 20 RBIs.
Rengifo on the other hand is also making a major effort to stay healthy in 2025 and the recent report that his hamstring shouldn't be an issue is a positive step in his plan.
“For me, last year is in the past and this year is a different year and I have my goals,” Rengifo said, via MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger. “I want to be healthy every day throughout the season. And I just want to be in the lineup every day.”
The utility man hit 300/.347/.417 with six homers, 13 doubles, 24 stolen bases, and 30 RBIs in 78 games before a wrist injury sidelined him and heavily impacted his 2024 campaign.
