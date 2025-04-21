Mike Trout Had Simple Message to Jo Adell Before He Hit Walk-Off for Angels
The Los Angeles Angels got back in the win column Sunday thanks to a four-run ninth inning capped off by a Jo Adell walk-off double to end a dramatic series finale.
The young outfielder revealed what three-time MVP Mike Trout said to him before he stepped up to the plate and secured the first Halos series win since dropping their last two three-game sets in Texas.
“It was funny," said Adell. "Once Trout scored, he came up to me and he goes, ‘Hey, man, you don't need to be the hero. Just nice and easy.’ And I really let that sink in. And I got in there, and that was my approach."
The Angels entered the bottom of the ninth with a four-percent chance to win the game, per Baseball Savant.
Zach Neto was up to the plate in the bottom of the ninth with the bases loaded and one out. After he was hit by a pitch, Trout came home and imparted his advice to Adell.
With the bases loaded, Adell smacked the fifth pitch he saw 93.4 mph into the outfield. Knowing he didn't need to try and swing for the fences or risk striking out, the 'nice and easy' approach worked out in the best way possible.
"I wasn’t going in to try to hit a homer or do that. Just get a pitch I think I could handle and put it in play forward. And I really needed that [message from Trout]. That really helped me in that moment.”
Before Sunday, Adell had gone without an RBI in six games, with just four hits in 19 at-bats over that span. His trio of RBIs against the Giants put him at 12 total on the year.
The Angels will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates Tuesday for a set of three more games at home.
