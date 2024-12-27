Mike Trout Has Been Incredible Mentor to Young Angels, Says Logan O'Hoppe
While Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout has struggled to stay healthy in recent years, the outfielder has served as a mentor for many of the young players on the roster.
In a recent appearance on The Mayor's Office with Sean Casey, Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe shared his perspective of Trout mentoring the youngsters.
"He's an unbelievable human, he works his butt off, and I'm excited to watch what he's going to do staying healthy for a full year," O'Hoppe said. "At first, you walk into the clubhouse, you're like, 'Wow, this is unbelievable to watch this.' And as the years have gone on, he's built such a close relationship with me, Zach Neto, and the other young guys. It's been a friendship that I'm really grateful for and I learn a lot being friends with him obviously and I'm grateful that I have it because it's something I wouldn't get anywhere else."
It's evident Trout is a great leader off the field, but fans are anxious to see the star return to action. Angels manager Ron Washington provided an update on Trout's status for the 2025 season at the Winter Meetings.
"He's ready to go," Washington told MLB Network. "Before he hurt his knee a second time, he was ready to go. I still see him do things that 80 percent of the players that are in the Major Leagues still can't do."
Prior to Trout's season-ending injury, he recorded a .220/.325/.541 slash line and hit 10 homers. From 2021-24, Trout has played in just 266 of 648 games.
Trout, 32, averaged 145 games a season from 2012-19, but in the last five seasons, he's played in a total of 319 games (including the shortened 2020 season). Trout and the Halos will look to find the best solution to keep the star healthy next season.
In September, Trout announced he was willing to make a position switch in 2025. The center fielder is open to moving to either corner outfield spot or become a designated hitter.
“We’ll definitely try to explore every option to keep me out there," Trout said.
Trout is determined to play a big role in 2025, even if that means moving around on the field. It's a testament to the star's commitment to helping the Halos.
Nevertheless, Washington revealed he hasn't sat down with Trout for a conversation about a potential position switch just yet. The Angels are focused on acquiring talent this winter before anything else.