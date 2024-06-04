Mike Trout is Nowhere Near a Return to Angels
Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Angels, center fielder Mike Trout is nowhere nearing returning to the team. The Angels' best player once again went down with a devastating injury in late April, when he tore his meniscus. He underwent surgery on his knee on May 3, with the best-case scenario looking like a four-to-six week recovery.
One month since, Trout is still rehabbing and has yet to resume baseball activities, according to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register. He has worked out on an elliptical machine to ramp up his cardio, but that's a long way (figuratively) from running on the field.
It is believed that Trout will need at least 2 to 3 months to return to the play if he does not experience any setbacks. The first step in taking the field again will be to resume baseball activities.
Injuries have continued to derail one of MLB's best players, who has only played 100 games once in a season since 2019. The perennial All-Star and three-time American League MVP has dealt with a torn calf muscle, a rare back disorder, a fractured left hamate bone, and now a torn meniscus over this period.
When he was healthy for the first 29 games of the season, Trout was leading MLB in home runs and on his way to another All-Star season. He was slashing .220/.325/.541 with 10 home runs, 14 RBIs, and six stolen bases. His stolen bases were his most in a season since 2019.
In the meantime, the Angels have filled Trout's spot with Kevin Pillar, who has done a nice job while replacing a legend. Pillar has had a career resurgence, slashing .384/.423/.658 with five home runs and 21 RBIs through 22 games this season.