Mike Trout Posts Special Message For Angels Game on Jackie Robinson Day
The Los Angeles Angels will face off against the Texas Rangers Tuesday and will honor the great Jackie Robinson in the process.
Across Major League Baseball, all players will wear No. 42 to honor the man that broke the color barrier in a sport that was segregated for more than half a century.
Three-time MVP Mike Trout tweeted out a message expressing the honor that it is to honor Robinson.
"To the strongest man to ever step on a diamond — thank you. It's always an honor to wear 42."
Robinson played 10 seasons with the Brooklyn Dodgers after three years of service in the United States Army. He left the sport with a Rookie of the Year award, one batting title, a World Series championship, and seven All-Star selections to round out a Hall of Fame career.
He slugged 141 home runs, 761 RBIs, stole 200 bases, and a hit a career batting average of .313 during his time in professional baseball.
Trout is currently tied for the most home runs hit this season with six and is a major reason why the Angels are off to a 9-6 start. He has a slash line of .196/.299/.536 with an OPS of .834 along with 14 RBIs and even a stolen base.
Trout hasn't played in over 100 regular season games since 2022, and is trying to stay healthy to ensure his productive play and contribute to the Halos success. A recent switch to right field is to reduce wear and tear and keep the 11-time All-Star an active part of the team.
The Angels have won all but one series this season, as they previously lost two out of three to the Houston Astros, but Tuesday marks the start of a new series with the Rangers. The Halos will do what they can to add to their nine wins this season and win on Jackie Robinson Day.
