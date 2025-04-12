Mike Trout Predicted to Win Shocking Award This Year for Angels
The Los Angeles Angels are off to a hot start at 8-5, but they are doing so with a lot of key changes from last season.
There was a lot to change after a 99-loss season, but newly acquired veterans, young talent emerging as mainstays in the dugout, and a key positional change for one of the franchise's pillars has helped turn a new leaf in Anaheim.
Mike Trout has been the center fielder for the Angels for over a decade, but he has since been pushed to right field in an effort to put less wear and tear on his body.
His health is a major factor as when he is on the field, he shows the baseball world his slugging prowess. When he is off the field with injury, the unfortunate reality of a greater part of the last two years, the team feels the sting.
Trout has earned 11 All-Star honors, nine Silver Slugger awards, and three MVPs. Over the course of his career, there have been many defensively talented center fielders to compete with thus leaving a Gold Glove nod off of his already crowded list of accolades.
Now at right field, ESPN's Alden Gonzalez believes he can finally attain the elusive honor.
"There will be growing pains as Trout adjusts to the flight of the ball from a different spot, but he will be dynamic nonetheless - and by the end of the year, his glove will be gold," Gonzalez writes.
Although a new award for Trout would be nice, arguably the two most important things for him this season are health, and winning.
The last time Trout played more than half a season in 2022, he hit 40 home runs, drove in 80 RBIs, and had an OPS of .999 in just 119 games.
With what the rest of the Angels young core is already showing, and Zach Neto trending towards returning to action this month, Trout can be the final piece of the puzzle to get the Halos back into the contending conversation.
