Mike Trout Provides Exciting Health Update Ahead of Angels 2025 Season
After playing in only 29 games throughout the 2024 season, Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout is feeling good heading into the new season.
Angels manager Ron Washington and general manager Perry Minasian met with the face of the franchise early in spring training to determine whether Trout should make a position change for the 2025 campaign.
Since 2012 Trout has been a centerfielder, but will embrace competing in right field next season.
“You still have to catch the ball,” Trout said, via Sportico's Barry M. Bloom. “I feel good. My body feels great. I just love being out there right now. … I know what I’m capable of. Once I’m out there I’ll be good.”
Trout has also impressed others within the Angels organization with his performance and health this spring, including Minasian.
“Mike is in the best shape I’ve seen him in the four years I’ve been here," Minasian said, via The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
Even before his arrival to Tempe, Ariz., Washington had said Trout was still talented as ever, despite missing a majority of 2024 because of injury.
"He's ready to go," Washington told MLB Network at the Winter Meetings. "Before he hurt his knee a second time, he was ready to go. I still see him do things that 80 percent of the players that are in the Major Leagues still can't do."
Trout was not named an All-Star in 2024, the first time in his career he did not earn the honor. Pending a healthy season, there's no doubt Trout could put up MVP-caliber numbers in 2025.
