Mike Trout Provides Massive Injury Update After Exiting Wednesday's Angels Game
Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout exited Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners due to injury.
After the game, manager Ron Washington revealed that Trout felt soreness in his left knee when he hit the first base bag while trying to run out a ground ball in the third inning. He said Trout's removal was precautionary.
Trout spoke to reporters after the game, and said he was already feeling better. He got some tests done that came back fine, and he's hoping to be back in the lineup on Thursday. Trout is yet to miss a game this season.
Trout suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee last season after 29 games, and didn't return for the remainder of the year. Trout has appeared in all 29 games this season, slashing .179/.264/.462 with nine home runs, 18 RBIs, and an OPS of .726.
The Angels moved Trout from center field to right field this season in an effort to keep him healthier. He's started 22 games in right field this year, and another seven as the team's designated hitter.
While Trout's status for Thursday's game is unclear, it would make sense for him to be the designated hitter if he's in the lineup.
