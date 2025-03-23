Mike Trout Reveals Major Goal for Angels 2025 Season
The Los Angeles Angels are doing everything they can to not repeat the abysmal 2024 campaign that only saw 63 wins.
One of the biggest assets for the Halos has three MVP awards and the ability to fire off 40 or more home runs in a season when healthy. L.A. has also taken a precaution to try and ensure the last part of that statement.
Since the 2021 campaign, Mike Trout has only played over 82 games in a season once.
That lone season, 2022, saw 40 home runs, 80 RBIs, and an OPS of .999 through 119 games along with All-Star and Silver Slugger honors.
It should be no surprise that everyone involved in the Angels organization is hoping to get another healthy season from the superstar. That is precisely why they have moved the 11-time All-Star from center field to right field as the 2025 campaign approaches.
Trout seems to be taking a liking to his new role as this spring has been full of adjustments.
"I'm actually enjoying it a lot,” Trout said. “During pitching changes, when I go to center field, it’s like ‘Man, this is bigger than I thought it was.’ There’s a lot of room out there. But I think just getting the reps and just getting more comfortable, with angles and stuff, and working with the coaches, I think it's been great.”
Though his position has changed, his winning mentality won't as he revealed to MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger his goals for 2025.
"I think playoffs, obviously, that's what we want to do,” Trout said. “We want to win. There's gonna be some ups and downs, but we’ve got to stick together. We’ve got to build that family chemistry and anything can happen.”
The Halos have certainly started to trend in that direction signing key veterans this offseason to sprinkle in with their youthful core.
There are many reasons to believe that the Angels can return to October this season, but with a healthy Mike Trout in the lineup, there is no telling where this team can go.
