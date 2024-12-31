MLB Insider Confirms Angels Interest in Projected $100 Million All-Star Slugger
Anthony Santander has been connected to several teams this offseason including the Los Angeles Angels, and according to Robert Murray of FanSided, the interest is mutual.
While appearing on the Baseball Insiders Podcast, Murray confirmed the interest.
"I can say the Angels have interest in Santander," Murray said. "He's drawing plenty of interest that much I know. I don't know if anything is imminent. But I can indeed say the Angels are interested, yeah."
Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press described the Angels and Blue Jays “as the frontrunners” to sign Santander, while the Tigers view him as a backup plan if they don't sign Alex Bregman.
With Juan Soto and Teoscar Hernandez no longer available, Santander has emerged as the top remaining outfield free agent. Before Hernandez re-signed with the Dodgers, Santander reportedly sought a five-year deal. There might be enough interest for him to get what he's asking for but it will be tough.
Since the start of the 2020 season, Santander has posted a .245/.312/.476 slash line with 134 home runs in 2,571 plate appearances, good for a 119 wRC+. In his walk year, he delivered his most productive season, registering 3.3 fWAR while setting a career-high with 44 home runs and a .235/.308/.506 line in 665 plate appearances for the Orioles.
Santander's performance was consistent from both sides of the plate, with above-average marks in barrel rate, hard-hit rate, strikeout rate, and walk rate. His standout year earned him his first All-Star and Silver Slugger honors and some down-ballot AL MVP votes.
The Angels' growing interest in Anthony Santander isn't unexpected, considering their active pursuit of hitting reinforcements this offseason.
Los Angeles has already traded for Jorge Soler from the Braves and bolstered its bench with additions like Travis d'Arnaud, Scott Kingery, and Kevin Newman. On the pitching side, the team also secured free-agent signings with Yusei Kikuchi and Kyle Hendricks.
If Santander were signed to play his usual right-field role, he would join Mike Trout and Taylor Ward as the starting outfielders, with Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak moving to backup roles. Most of the Angels’ starting lineup consists of right-handed hitters and Santander’s switch-hitting ability would add balance.
A few reports suggest the Angels are considering trading from their outfield depth, which could involve moving Adell or Moniak, or potentially opening up left field if Ward is traded. Additionally, Trout could be shifted to left field to reduce wear and tear on his body as the Angels work to keep their star healthy.