MLB Insider Gets Brutally Honest on Angels' Trade Deadline
The Los Angeles Angels stood still at the MLB trade deadline, opting not to trade any of their expiring contracts or in-demand outfielders.
Outfielders Jo Adell and Taylor Ward are two sluggers who always demand a high price, and considering how low the Angels' farm system ranks, they could use an influx of talent in the minor leagues.
There are also veteran arms like Tyler Anderson and Kenley Jansen who are free agents after this season and could have gotten decent returns on the market.
Instead, the Angels kept their entire roster intact, unlike other teams far from the playoff race.
ESPN's Jeff Passan called out the Halos' process, especially the organization's development of young players and their stubbornness in keeping veterans.
"The Angels, they're gonna be the Angels. That's just what we've learned. They don't do anything like anyone else," Passan said on the MLB Tonight podcast.
"They draft guys to bring them to the big leagues as soon as they possibly can. The development plan that's in place there is get your butt up to the big leagues and see if you can swim, boys."
The Angels are 4.5 games back of the American League Wildcard after Thursday's deadline, and they could potentially make a run for a playoff spot, but it looks unlikely.
All of the teams above the Angels meaningfully improved the roster, while Los Angeles only added Andrew Chagin and Luis Garica, two decent arms who don't meaningfully improve the team's pitching staff.
The starting rotation and bullpen are still lackluster and unless young players make immiedate progress, the Angels might end up regretting not moving their more valuable pieces at the deadline.
