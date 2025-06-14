MLB Insider Provides Massive Update on Angels' Trade Deadline Plans
The Los Angeles Angels find themselves at a pivotal crossroads 48 days out from the trade deadline. Hovering at just two games below .500, the club is on the brink of contention.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic discussed this in a recent article, where he says the team may not be sellers come next month's deadline.
"The Angels, who are currently a game below .500, don’t seem inclined to be sellers right now, but that should change by the end of July; if that happens, they’ll have two power bats they could offer in DH Jorge Soler and LF Taylor Ward, along with starting pitcher Tyler Anderson and closer Kenley Jansen."
Soler has been a hot topic of conversation when talking about the Angels' best trade options. His veteran status mixed with his power makes him a strong asset to any playoff chasing team needing a designated hitter with lots of slug.
Ward is having one of his best seasons yet during his eigh- year career with the Angels. With 18 home runs and 10 of those coming from the month of May alone, he is on pace for a monster season.
A slight dip in his at-bats for the month of June are no indicator of a decline for the left fielder as he has four hits this month with two home runs.
Both Anderson and Jansen bring experince to the pitching staff with Anderson's starting pitcher capabilties and Jensen's closing.
Anderson has continued to pitch at an All-Star level with the Halos. Jansen, on the other hand, has proved himself to be one of the best and most consistent closers in MLB.
While the Angels may not be ready to hit the reset button just yet, time and standings wait for no one. If June and July bring more losses than wins, they’ll have little choice but to shift gears. And if they do, they won’t just be sellers — they’ll be sellers with impact pieces that could swing the balance of October for someone else.
