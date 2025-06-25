MLB Insider Provides Massive Update on Angels' Trade Deadline Plans
The Los Angeles Angels are in the running for their first postseason appearance since 2014 when they were swept in the American League Division Series.
It is a tight race for an AL Wild Card spot, but the Angels are trailing 2.5 games behind the Seattle Mariners for the third and final spot. The Boston Red Sox are also 2.5 games behind, while the Cleveland Guardians sit 1.5 games behind the Mariners.
Los Angeles sits just below .500 with a 39-40 record, good for third place in the AL West.
The Angels defeated the Mariners in their home series at the beginning of June. Los Angeles also dealt the New York Yankees back-to-back shutout losses and went on to win three of the four games they played on the road.
They have also had young players begin to contribute to the team, like second baseman Christian Moore, who hit two home runs — with one being a walk-off — and drove in all three of the Angels' runs on Tuesday.
If the Angels can keep this momentum going, Los Angeles could finally return to the postseason.
Therefore, the Angels are reportedly not planning to sell any of their players at the trade deadline unless they start to fall further behind in the Wild Card race, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
Left-handed starting pitcher Tyler Anderson, reliever Kenley Jansen and infielder Luis Rengifo are all trade options that have garnered attention around the league. However, the Angels will likely avoid trading the trio if they expect to be able to remain as postseason contenders.
Instead, the Angels will most likely be buyers at the deadline.
And if they begin to fall out of contention in the second half of the season, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal thinks they will get rid of the new additions before the Aug. 31 deadline that allows players to be eligible for postseason rosters.
The Angels will need to find another reliever at the trade deadline to bolster their bullpen, which holds a 5.14 ERA and an MLB-worst -0.7 WAR. Adding another outfielder to the roster could also be a smart move for the Angels with Mike Trout likely being the full-time designated hitter for the foreseeable future.
