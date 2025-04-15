MLB Insider Thinks Angels Manger Ron Washington's Job is in Question
The contract of Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington expires at the end of the 2025 season. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal wonders if Washington's tenure with the Angels will come to its conclusion after the year.
"Washington is working in the last guaranteed year of his contract, with the Angels holding a club option on him for 2026," Rosenthal writes. "But Moreno last August extended general manager Perry Minasian through ‘26 with a club option for ‘27. Minasian during the offseason added a number of veterans with winning backgrounds. And Mike Trout, knock on wood, seems almost back to his old self.
"The extension for Minasian was a step toward greater stability. The team is off to a surprising 9-6 start. But with the season less than one-tenth complete, it’s too early to declare Washington safe just yet."
Washington's squad is currently leading the American League West at 9-6. The Angels have been reaching historic feats early in the season.
The Halos lead Major League Baseball in home runs with a total of 30. The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees trail the Angels.
Kyren Paris is leading the league in WAR, and he's hit .368 with five homers and an OPS of 1.309 through his first 46 plate appearances this season.
There are several highlights and much excitement surrounding the 2025 Angels. Washington is helping the Halos have one of their best seasons in recent years, and it would certainly be mind-boggling if he were not extended after the season.
However, the Angels organization is known for its unpredictability. As Rosenthal argues, anything can happen in Anaheim.
